Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 106.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 87.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of EFT stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $13.88.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
