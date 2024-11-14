Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Enstar Group by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enstar Group by 640.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,612,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESGR opened at $323.50 on Thursday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $252.00 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.87.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

