Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $853,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter worth $262,000.

Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $6.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

