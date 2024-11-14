Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,517 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,512,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 1,823.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 261,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 248,050 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 108.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVT opened at $30.37 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97.

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $68.52 million for the quarter. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,011.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point raised their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

