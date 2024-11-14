Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

