Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 142.53% from the company’s current price.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 61.25%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 3,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 104.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.