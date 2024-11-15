1,196 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,196 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,671,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,669,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 583,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,824,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 561,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 475,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,630 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.38.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH stock opened at $279.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.47 and a beta of 1.52. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.23 and a 52-week high of $307.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.69.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

