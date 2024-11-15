132 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Bought by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Boston Partners raised its stake in LPL Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,434,000 after purchasing an additional 738,509 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,329,000 after buying an additional 233,242 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 31.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,227,000 after buying an additional 183,755 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 52.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 477,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,285,000 after buying an additional 164,586 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 19.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 927,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,011,000 after acquiring an additional 153,072 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.92.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $314.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.17 and its 200-day moving average is $251.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $322.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.02%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

