1,495 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.25.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $291.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.11 and its 200-day moving average is $275.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.02 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,138,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,476,942.40. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $39,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,425. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,121. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

