1,525 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $559,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 177,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,732,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.3% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $154,511.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,151.36. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $286.43 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $312.76. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.96 and a 200 day moving average of $266.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.13.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

