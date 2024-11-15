168 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Acquired by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 168 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,411,000 after acquiring an additional 115,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 240,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,659,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,919,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Affiliated Managers Group

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at $64,883,926.48. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.2 %

AMG stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.89. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.34 and a 12 month high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.87 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

