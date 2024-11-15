17,988 Shares in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Get Launch One Acquisition alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Launch One Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Launch One Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Launch One Acquisition Stock Performance

Launch One Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Launch One Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

Launch One Acquisition Company Profile

Launch One Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Launch One Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Launch One Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Launch One Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.