2,157 Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 307.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 163.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 129.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,146.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH stock opened at $144.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $149.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.35.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 659.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $231,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,340. The trade was a 8.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 26,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $3,880,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,551,123.54. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,437 shares of company stock worth $9,788,980. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

