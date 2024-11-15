262 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Acquired by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH opened at $108.85 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.04 and a 200-day moving average of $110.19. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.22.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

