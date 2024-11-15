328 Shares in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Purchased by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 3,638.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 127,276 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth $5,193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,934,000 after acquiring an additional 111,649 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 91.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 63,019 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at $4,199,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CNS stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.53. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.04 and a 1-year high of $110.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

