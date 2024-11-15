3,369 Shares in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MVF. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 10,208,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,074,000 after purchasing an additional 955,073 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 17.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 153,221 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter worth about $955,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 56,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at $3,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.