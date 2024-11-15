338 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

SYY stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,670.10. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

