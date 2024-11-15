3,404 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,655,000 after buying an additional 1,004,289 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,365,000 after acquiring an additional 481,826 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 264,543 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 148,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $177.90 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.