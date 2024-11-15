4,301 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOOT. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth $287,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth $383,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 10.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT stock opened at $132.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.28. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 2.16. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $169.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

