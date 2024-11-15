4,421 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 71.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $96.01 on Friday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.29 and a fifty-two week high of $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.32. Lear had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lear from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

