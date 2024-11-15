47,711 Shares in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 37.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 32,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $89,617.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,085,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,482.95. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LWAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial cut Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LWAY

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 4.3 %

LWAY opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $331.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lifeway Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.