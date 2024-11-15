6,044 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Get Plexus alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,374,000 after buying an additional 74,988 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 22.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 269.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 68.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $64,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,199.72. This represents a 4.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total value of $950,738.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,870.10. This represents a 22.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,973 shares of company stock worth $5,411,746 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Price Performance

PLXS stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.18 and a 12 month high of $169.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.79.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plexus

Plexus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.