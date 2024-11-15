6,800 Shares in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 476.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 402,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 1.73. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $31.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PETQ shares. William Blair downgraded PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

