699 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Bought by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 269.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 28.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 29.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

ExlService stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $47.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXLS. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $4,687,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,323,661.15. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 22,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $954,952.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,254.50. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,483 shares of company stock valued at $20,737,537 over the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

