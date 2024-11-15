7,370 Shares in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Get Banner alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Banner by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Banner by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Banner by 4.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Banner stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Banner had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BANR. Piper Sandler set a $67.00 price objective on Banner in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Banner from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Banner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Read Our Latest Report on BANR

Insider Activity at Banner

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $113,445.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,876.84. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.