875 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $407.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.98 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus cut Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.20.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

