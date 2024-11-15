921 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Bought by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 137.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSIE opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.