Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Free Report) by 369.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,808 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Abrdn Australia Equity Fund alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 267.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 38,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 588,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the period.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IAF opened at $4.50 on Friday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. This is a boost from Abrdn Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.