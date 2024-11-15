Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $62.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASO

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,172. The trade was a 11.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $174,054,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,739,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,147,000 after acquiring an additional 481,640 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 62.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 951,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365,929 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 203.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,998,000 after purchasing an additional 344,466 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO opened at $49.29 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.