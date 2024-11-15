Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $241.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $681.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.35 and a 200-day moving average of $209.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.46 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.