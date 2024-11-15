Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of JPM stock opened at $241.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $681.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.35 and a 200-day moving average of $209.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.46 and a 52-week high of $248.00.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
