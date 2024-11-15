Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,536 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 117,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 107,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 352,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,506,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,948.46. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. This represents a 35.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,795 shares of company stock worth $34,471,141. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $175.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.90 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.82 and a 200-day moving average of $170.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

