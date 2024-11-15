Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,685 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 70.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 145,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 352,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,795 shares of company stock worth $34,471,141. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $175.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.90 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

