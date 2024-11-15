Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 805,227 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,198,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,357,713. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of ATUS opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.52. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.12.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

