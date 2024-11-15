Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Tidewater in the second quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 6,322.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDW. Raymond James cut Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

TDW opened at $53.19 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.61 and a 12 month high of $111.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.85. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $13.90 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

