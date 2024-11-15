Amalgamated Bank Has $925,000 Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 712.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,660 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,935.80. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.45 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGTX. B. Riley upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

