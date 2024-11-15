Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,834 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,493 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WaFd were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in WaFd by 80.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of WaFd by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, EVP Ryan Mauer sold 12,132 shares of WaFd stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $404,359.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,532.08. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. WaFd, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. WaFd had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $389.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

