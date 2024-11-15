Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,301 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $28.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.88%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The trade was a 33.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,000. This trade represents a 34.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.61 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

