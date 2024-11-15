Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 24.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 91,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,990,991,000 after acquiring an additional 673,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $102.90 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.87.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

