Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,942 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 262,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 205,393 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 130,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 30,141 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,703,000. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 164,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $10.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

