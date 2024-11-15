Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943,042 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $95,804,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,535,000 after purchasing an additional 894,519 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,153,000 after buying an additional 770,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,610,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,203,000 after buying an additional 597,770 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.69 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

