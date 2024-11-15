Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,348 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.96 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

