Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,258,076,000 after acquiring an additional 672,941 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,321,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,165,000 after acquiring an additional 92,648 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,905,000 after acquiring an additional 78,866 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,906,000 after acquiring an additional 993,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,238,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,947,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPG opened at $178.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.33. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.71 and a 52 week high of $182.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. The trade was a 1.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

