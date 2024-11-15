Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 48.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

