Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $35.22 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,028.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,052 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $170.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $795.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.93 and a 200-day moving average of $158.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 184.19%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

