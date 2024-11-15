Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,103 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,099,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,127,000 after buying an additional 212,449 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,754,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,758,000 after acquiring an additional 129,479 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,842,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,428,000 after purchasing an additional 115,891 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 178.3% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,072,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,907,000 after acquiring an additional 687,353 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,911,000 after acquiring an additional 337,701 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.29 and a 12-month high of $49.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

