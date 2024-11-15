Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $24,103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $10,656,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9,068.6% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 458,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 453,430 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,983,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,790,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Shares of BXMT opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

