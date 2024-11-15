Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,738 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 135,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 81,045 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its position in DexCom by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in DexCom by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 71,241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in DexCom by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Baird R W cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average is $92.14. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.