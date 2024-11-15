Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 200.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $115.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $90.04 and a one year high of $125.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.55.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $346,482.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,353.47. This represents a 51.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,552. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

