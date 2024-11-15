Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $154,511.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,151.36. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $286.43 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.81 and a 52-week high of $312.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.