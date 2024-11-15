Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 797 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 112.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 666.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,763 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,859,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,266,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.42.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

